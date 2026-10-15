Estonia’s parliament, the Riigikogu, has passed a law that will allow voting in European Parliament elections from the age of 16 starting in 2029. As ERR News reports, the minimum age for candidates has also been lowered, from 21 to 18.

Voting results

The amendments to the European Parliament Elections Act were supported by 59 lawmakers, while 28 voted against. The changes were backed by members of the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party. Representatives of Isamaa, the Centre Party and the Conservative People’s Party of Estonia (EKRE) voted against.

Currently, Estonian citizens aged 18 and over can vote in European Parliament elections, while people aged 21 and over can stand as candidates. Under the new rules, 16- and 17-year-olds will have the right to vote, while people aged 18 and over will be eligible to run as candidates.

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Who the changes will apply to

Estonian citizens, as well as citizens of other European Union member states who permanently reside in Estonia, will have the right to vote and stand as candidates. The bill was initiated by 45 Riigikogu members in March 2024.

In the explanatory memorandum, the initiators noted that due to population ageing, political participation and influence over decision-making are increasingly shifting in favor of older voters. In their view, the changes should involve young people more actively in discussions of European issues and decisions affecting their interests and future.

During the consideration of the bill, the parliament’s Constitutional Committee held nine meetings, four of which were public. A study was also commissioned on young people’s ability to make decisions and the factors influencing it. In Estonia, 16- and 17-year-olds have been able to vote in local elections since 2017.

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