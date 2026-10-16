South Africa’s parliamentary committee on police has demanded that the South African Police Service (SAPS) explain how the 9.5% murder detection rate was calculated. The service’s target is 60%.

On October 14, 2026, the committee approved annual reports assessing budget spending and the performance of SAPS, as well as police oversight, forensic science and private security bodies. The Rio Times reports.

Demand to explain the statistics

The gap between the reported result and the target is 50.5 percentage points. The committee asked police to provide the data underlying the 9.5% figure and to show the full path of murder cases — from investigation to referral for criminal prosecution.

Lawmakers stressed that a high conviction rate in cases that have already reached court does not in itself demonstrate the effectiveness of investigations into all murders. They also want to determine at which stages cases stall and what happens to unresolved proceedings.

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Achievement of annual targets

According to the committee, SAPS met 49 of 94 annual targets, or about 52%. The service’s detective units met 9 of 22 targets — approximately 41%.

Committee chair Ian Cameron said that reports often show activity without sufficient evidence of effectiveness. In his view, the SAPS response should cover adequate provision for detectives, vehicle roadworthiness, forensic science capabilities and coordination with the prosecution service.

The committee is awaiting a response from the police, but no deadline for its submission has been announced.

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