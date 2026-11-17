As a result of a collision between two passenger trains near the main train station in Prague on November 17, 46 passengers were injured, including 15 Ukrainian citizens. This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing the Ukrainian Embassy in the Czech Republic.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, all of the injured Ukrainians sustained minor injuries. As of now, no calls have been received by the embassy’s hotline, but diplomats continue to monitor the situation.

The accident occurred on the morning of November 17 at around 7:00 a.m. on the bridge over Seifertova Street near the main train station in the Czech capital. Both trains were traveling at low speed and collided during an emergency braking maneuver. According to Czech emergency services, of the 46 people injured, four are in serious condition, 12 sustained moderate injuries, and the rest have minor injuries.

Source: Ukrinform.

In Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, two passenger trains collided this morning on a viaduct just before the entrance to the main train station. Czech firefighters stated that the trains were traveling at low speed. As a result, the injuries sustained by most of the victims are not serious.

In June 2024, the Czech Republic concluded an investigation into one of the most tragic train accidents in recent years, which occurred at the Pardubice station and claimed the lives of four people, including two Ukrainian citizens. Investigators concluded that the tragedy was the result not only of human error but also of a series of systemic failures.

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