In France, about 1,800 people were detained after mass protests against high prices and deteriorating public services, while more than 500 police officers were injured. One demonstration participant died after suffering cardiac arrest during protests in Paris. TimesLIVE reports, citing Reuters.

Unrest in cities

On Saturday, nationwide demonstrations escalated into unrest in a number of French cities. Violent groups clashed with police; during the unrest, one town hall was set on fire, shops were looted, and graffiti was left on buildings.

In Paris, law enforcement officers made a record 855 arrests. After the protests, broken shop windows, burned cars and graffiti remained in the city. In Limoges, a 143-year-old town hall building was partially destroyed as a result of arson. In Bordeaux, according to Mayor Thomas Cazenave, up to 100 shops were looted, while a group of masked people broke into the residence of the local prefect.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities' position

According to the publication, more than 500,000 people took part in marches in dozens of cities. The protests united a student movement that had lasted for a month with broader discontent over the rising cost of living, inequality, cuts in public spending and deteriorating public services. Most participants demonstrated peacefully, but some groups attacked public buildings, police vehicles and law enforcement officers, and also looted luxury boutiques and supermarkets.

French President Emmanuel Macron said there was no place for violence in the republic and that those involved in attacks and looting would be prosecuted and punished. He also said he would address the nation on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said the government would not allow itself to be intimidated by violence and blamed the unrest on the far left and criminals. Economy Minister Roland Lescure promised support for business owners who suffered losses. Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan announced emergency financial assistance for businesses affected by the violence.

Read us on