In Busan, South Korea, the container ship PanStar Acro completed the country's first commercial voyage to Europe and back via the Arctic. The vessel returned to the southeastern port 50 days after setting sail on August 22, Korea Herald reports.

Route to European ports

During the voyage, PanStar Acro sailed through Arctic waters and arrived at its first European port, Felixstowe in the United Kingdom. The container ship then called at Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Gdansk in Poland before returning to Busan via the Arctic route.

South Korean authorities believe that the route through the Arctic could reduce the usual duration of sea transport by about one-third. President Lee Jae Myung has identified Arctic shipping as one of the priorities, while officials expect to launch regular service by 2030.

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Risks and vessel load

At the same time, the route runs along the Arctic coast of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. Seoul consulted with Moscow regarding the voyage, including possible assistance to the vessel in case of problems, such as becoming stuck in ice. The project could also cause tensions with Western allies seeking to isolate Russia over its war against Ukraine.

Before departure, PanStar told Reuters that it was seeking about 1,300 twenty-foot equivalent units of cargo. However, the vessel set sail with 737 TEU of cargo, as well as empty containers. Industry experts note that the route's viability will depend on schedule stability, costs caused by reduced speed near ice, special insurance premiums, and additional fuel consumption.

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