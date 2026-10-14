Palestinian Ali al-Bazzari, a 44-year-old father of four, was killed on October 7 during an attack on an olive grove near Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Members of his family were among the olive trees at the time of the attack.

As The National reports, the victim's cousin, Abdul Latif al-Bazzari, said that the attackers, whom he described as settlers, fired at family members, beat them with metal and wooden objects, and threw stones. According to him, eight people were injured, two of them by gunfire; one relative remains in hospital.

Olive harvest under threat

The official olive harvest season was due to begin on Thursday, but local residents began going to the groves in advance over fears that the crop could be stolen. The publication writes that since the end of September, when people began returning to the trees, settlers have killed two Palestinians and many others have been injured.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Abdul Latif al-Bazzari called the olive groves an important part of Palestinian identity and the economy. According to him, the weather was favorable for the harvest this year and the trees bore abundant fruit, but the violence is putting the olive harvest at risk.

Injured in Usarin

In the village of Usarin, south of Nablus, 63-year-old Warda Adeli was also injured during an attack that her family links to settlers. Relatives told the publication that she was beaten when she rushed to her loved ones, who were attacked near a small grove next to the house.

One of Adeli's sons is in intensive care in Nablus with a severe head injury after being beaten with a metal rod, according to the family. Another son, Ghassan Ahmed Adeli, has a broken shoulder and a back injury. The National notes that the attacks on the al-Bazzari and Adeli families occurred in Areas A and B, where the Palestinian Authority has full or partial control.

Read us on