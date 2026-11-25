Poland plans to establish a no-fly zone along its eastern border, particularly near Ukraine. The decision is expected to take effect in late December 2026 or early January 2027. The Polish Ministry of Defense explains that this will help the military identify aerial threats more quickly and make decisions on how to intercept them.

Cezary Tomczyk, Poland’s Deputy Minister of National Defense, announced plans to create such a zone. According to the official, this does not involve closing off the country’s entire airspace. The no-fly zone is to be a relatively narrow strip located at a distance of several to several dozen kilometers from Poland’s eastern border.

“We need a no-fly zone along our country’s eastern border. We want this measure to take effect as soon as possible. I estimate that this will be possible in late December or early January,” Tomczyk said. According to him, the relevant resolution has already been submitted to the Government Policy Group. The document is expected to be reviewed in the coming weeks. In other words, the decision has not yet taken effect, and Polish authorities are currently drafting the necessary regulations.

How the no-fly zone will help the Polish military

The Polish Ministry of Defense explains that the new rules are intended to serve as an additional guideline for the military when responding to airborne threats. This primarily concerns the work of fighter pilots who monitor objects approaching or crossing into Polish airspace.

Tomczyk gave the example of an aerial object entering Poland from Ukraine. If the military detects it on radar, knows its altitude and speed, and the object itself enters a designated no-fly zone, this could be one of the grounds for a decision to shoot it down. “This means that when a Polish fighter pilot knows that an aircraft, for example, is entering Polish airspace from Ukraine, flying at a certain altitude and speed, and entering a no-fly zone, and a radar image is detected—this constitutes grounds for shooting down such an object,” the deputy minister explained.

Thus, the mere existence of a no-fly zone does not mean the automatic destruction of any aircraft or other object that enters it. According to Tomczyk, the military must evaluate all available indicators and data before making a decision.

Poland has already changed the rules for pilots

Tomczyk also noted that approximately two months before this statement, Poland had changed its procedures for responding to aerial threats. Previously, pilots were required to visually identify an unknown object before making a decision regarding it.

Now, the Polish military has switched to what is known as positive identification. This means that when assessing a threat, they take into account not only what the pilot can see directly but also other data. Specifically, this includes radar data, altitude, speed, direction of travel, and other characteristics of the object. According to the deputy minister, this approach allows for a faster response in situations where there may be little time for additional verification.

Warsaw Wants to Extend the Rules to NATO’s Eastern Flank

Poland plans not only to establish a no-fly zone along its own border but also to persuade its NATO allies to follow similar rules. This applies to the entire eastern flank of the Alliance. Tomczyk stated that Warsaw will call on other NATO countries to adopt a similar approach to responding to air threats. According to him, Poland has already become one of the first countries to change the relevant procedures, and the Baltic states have since begun to follow suit.

In this way, the Polish government aims to strengthen control over the airspace near the country’s eastern borders. If the resolution is adopted on schedule, the new no-fly zone could take effect as early as late December 2026 or early January 2027, according to the Polish publication Interia.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that Warsaw is considering expelling the Russian ambassador as one of the possible diplomatic measures in the event of further incidents involving violations of Polish airspace; however, it does not currently plan to make such a decision.

Russia likely deliberately sent missiles and drones into Polish airspace on the morning of November 20, during a massive attack on Ukraine. The Kremlin may have been testing NATO’s reaction and attempting to deter further military support for Ukraine.

Polish officials stated that warnings about the airspace violations by Russian objects were sent before they fell, not after, as previously reported.

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