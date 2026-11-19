Polish Deputy Minister of National Defence Cezary Tomczyk held a meeting in Washington with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno. The sides discussed the possible establishment of a permanent base for US ground forces in Poland, Poland’s purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles, joint industrial projects and the security of NATO’s eastern flank, RMF24 reports.

State Department support

Tomczyk said on social media platform X that the US State Department would support Polish efforts on these issues. DiNanno is also responsible for the Foreign Military Financing programme, under which Washington provides allies with loans and loan guarantees to purchase US weapons.

In September, DiNanno was in Warsaw for the signing of the sixth Polish-American agreement under this programme. Its value was $4 billion, and the total amount of funds provided to Poland through the FMF mechanism approached $20 billion.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Congress must decide on missiles

Last week, Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz met in Washington with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. According to the head of Poland’s defence ministry, the Pentagon responded positively both to the issue of a US base and to Poland’s request to purchase Tomahawks along with launchers.

Final approval for the missile sale must be granted by the US Congress. The BGM-109 Tomahawk is an American cruise missile designed to strike targets at a distance of more than one thousand kilometres and is used, among others, by the US Navy and the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom. The Pentagon is currently conducting a six-month review of the US military presence in Europe, which is to be completed by the end of the year.

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