Polish authorities have blamed Russian intelligence services for organizing the arson attack on the Starlink satellite communications station, located approximately 40 kilometers from Warsaw. As part of the investigation, two Turkish citizens suspected of involvement in the sabotage were detained in Germany.

Polish officials view this incident as yet another manifestation of Russia’s hybrid warfare.

According to Polish authorities, the sabotage occurred on September 23, 2026, in the town of Wola Krobowska, located approximately 40 kilometers south of the Polish capital.

According to the investigation, the perpetrators deliberately set fire to Starlink satellite communications infrastructure. Two Turkish citizens are suspected of involvement in the crime and were subsequently detained in Germany.

Tomasz Semoniak, Poland’s Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, stated that the Polish side has no doubt that Russian intelligence services were involved in organizing the arson. “We have no doubt that Russian intelligence services are behind this act of sabotage,” the official emphasized.

According to Semoniak, Russian intelligence agencies are increasingly using individuals linked to the criminal underworld to carry out acts of sabotage.

This is reported with reference to statements by Polish authorities.

Ukraine fears a Starlink shutdown following Musk’s statements regarding strikes on Russian oil refineries.

Germany has detained Turkish citizens for setting fire to a Starlink station in Poland.

On the evening of September 23, a fire broke out at a Starlink satellite ground station in the village of Wola Krobowska in the Masovian Voivodeship. Polish authorities suspect the fire may have been intentional.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the fire at the Starlink ground station in the Masovian Voivodeship “doesn’t look good,” although he is refraining from making definitive assessments regarding sabotage until he receives 100 percent confirmation.





Read us on