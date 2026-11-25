Poland and the United Kingdom have signed an intergovernmental agreement on the joint development of a new medium-range anti-aircraft guided missile, the CAMM-MR (Common Anti-Air Modular Missile — Medium Range). The Polish Ministry of Defense’s Armaments Agency announced this on Tuesday. The agency described the agreement as the first international project for the joint development of a missile for air defense systems involving defense companies from both countries.

The CAMM-MR is expected to have a range exceeding 100 km. The new development is intended to expand the capabilities of the CAMM missile family, which already includes the base version with a range of 25–45 km and the CAMM-ER variant, capable of engaging targets at a distance of approximately 80 km.

The missile is intended for use against aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles. It can be deployed on both ground-based air defense systems and military ships. Production of the munition will be handled by the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) and the European missile manufacturer MBDA.

The agreement was signed a few days after three Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles fell on Polish territory. Following this, Warsaw convened an emergency NATO meeting in Brussels.

This was reported with reference to the Armaments Agency under the Polish Ministry of Defense.