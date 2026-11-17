US embassies in a number of European countries have issued warnings to American citizens about a possible terrorist threat during the holiday period. Such messages were published by diplomatic missions, including in Poland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Ireland, Portugal, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Lithuania, Polsat News reports.

Warnings for Americans

According to the outlet, more than a dozen US embassies in Europe published advisories for their citizens. The threat was described in the messages as Europe-wide. On Monday, Newsweek.com counted 11 institutions that had issued such alerts, and on Tuesday a warning also appeared on the website of the US Embassy in Warsaw.

Americans staying in Europe were advised to be especially cautious during the holiday period and to take care of their personal safety. The warning states that terrorists, including those acting alone, may carry out attacks with no warning or with minimal warning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protests and false bomb threats

Diplomatic missions also drew attention to possible disruptions to travel and everyday life. Among the factors mentioned were protests that have recently taken place in various European countries, as well as a series of false reports of bombs on planes and at airports.

US citizens were advised to follow local news while traveling abroad to receive information about events that may affect transport connections or everyday life. According to Polsat News, the false bomb reports also concerned flights to or from Poland and airports in Warsaw and Modlin.

Read us on