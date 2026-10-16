Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs stated that Europe is currently the only ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, the tension in relations between Ukraine and the U.S. is partly linked to domestic political developments in America, particularly the approaching midterm elections.

Kulbergs emphasized that the current situation should not be viewed as a general assessment of relations between Kyiv and Washington.

Source: Bloomberg

Prior to this, Zelenskyy was invited to Budapest for talks with Magyar.

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on a working visit, where he met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The parties coordinated steps to strengthen Ukraine’s security and expand defense supplies.

European Union leaders plan to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to tone down his public criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

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