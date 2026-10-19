Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has presented a new national security doctrine that prioritizes preemptive strikes, strengthened deterrence and the creation of buffer zones along the borders. The three-page document containing 10 principles was released nine days before the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27, Anadolu Agency reports.

Preemptive strikes and buffer zones

The doctrine, titled “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Doctrine,” was prepared with the participation of the National Security Council and published on the Israeli government’s website. Netanyahu said that Israel’s operations in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran had eliminated the immediate threat of nuclear annihilation and weakened the network of Iran-allied forces around the country.

Among the proposed principles are striking emerging threats, developing intelligence and early-warning systems, maintaining military superiority and expanding domestic weapons production. The document also provides for investments in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and space capabilities. It does not specify where buffer zones may be established or which neighboring territories they would concern.

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Opposition criticism

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called the document superficial and strange, saying it resembled a text created by the free version of an artificial intelligence chatbot. Lapid also criticized Netanyahu’s refusal to establish an official commission to investigate the failures related to Hamas’ attack on Israel in October 2023.

Former Israel Defense Forces Chief of the General Staff and leader of the opposition Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, called the doctrine pages filled with slogans and accused the prime minister of creating a strategic vacuum in security policy. According to him, the publication of the document on the eve of the elections is intended to distract attention from the government’s actions. Eisenkot said that a government formed by the opposition would prepare and approve a formal national security strategy within 150 days of taking office.

During the presentation, Netanyahu also displayed diagrams of regional threats and relationships. One of them grouped Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Pakistan under the name “Sunni Diamond Alliance.” At the same time, the presentation did not explain whether Netanyahu considers all these countries adversaries or whether it refers to formal military alliances.

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