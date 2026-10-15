Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will oppose the partial financing of the future EU budget with revenue from the ETS emissions trading system at the European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium. RMF24 reports.

This concerns the European Union's multiannual budget for 2028–2034. According to the outlet, the Polish authorities do not agree to transfer to the common EU coffers part of the funds that currently remain in Poland and are directed toward the energy transition and reducing electricity prices.

Poland’s position on ETS

The European Commission proposes directing 30% of revenue from the sale of CO₂ emission allowances to the EU budget. For Poland, this would mean more than €1 billion per year going to Brussels, RMF24 writes.

Earlier, the outlet's journalists reported that Poland was prepared to block the EU budget if it were partially financed through ETS funds. At the same time, no decisions on this matter are expected at the current summit. According to an EU diplomat who spoke with RMF24, there are no signs that Warsaw is ready to agree to transfer part of such revenue to the Union's budget.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, Poland does not reject all new EU revenue sources. It supports a border levy that takes CO₂ emissions into account, as well as a contribution from large enterprises. Warsaw objects to the proposed levy on electronic waste and the transfer to the EU budget of part of tobacco excise revenue.

Disputes over spending and migration

On the issue of financing agriculture and regions, Poland positively assesses the proposal of the Irish presidency, as it preserves the country's national package. At the same time, states that are net contributors to the EU budget, including Germany, insist on larger spending cuts, particularly in cohesion policy and the agricultural sector.

The second subject of discussion at the summit will be migration. Poland is seeking to ensure that the mechanism for responding to migration crises is flexible and takes into account differences between situations at the European Union's various external borders.

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