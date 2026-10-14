Albanian President Bajram Begaj called on all sides to act responsibly and show restraint amid clashes between participants in anti-government protests and police in Tirana. As Balkan Insight reports, protesters, predominantly students, took to the streets against the government for a second consecutive day.

Clashes and detentions

On Wednesday, the confrontation intensified: police used tear gas and water cannons, while some demonstrators threw stones, fireworks and Molotov cocktails at law enforcement officers. According to the outlet, government institutions and private businesses were damaged, a fire broke out on the ground floor of one building, and several traffic lights were also destroyed.

Police preliminarily reported at least 20 detained participants in the rally. The agency said that arson and property destruction pose a threat to people’s lives and to public and private property. Albania’s Ministry of Health reported that emergency care was being provided to three protesters and two police officers; all of them were conscious and in good condition.

Calls for de-escalation

Begaj said he was following the escalation of tensions on the streets of the capital with concern. “At this moment, the country needs more responsibility. The Constitution and the law must remain the boundary for everyone without exception,” the president said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protesters chanted slogans calling for the imprisonment of Prime Minister Edi Rama and opposition leader Sali Berisha. Two lawmakers from Berisha’s Democratic Party who joined the rally were told to leave the protest.

The EU delegation in Tirana expressed concern over reports of excessive use of force by police against demonstrators and journalists and called on all sides to reduce tensions. The Albanian Journalists Association condemned the actions of a police officer who took the phone of Euronews Albania journalist Alice Taylor and reported that at least five journalists were injured during clashes the previous day.

Students said they were dissatisfied with conditions at universities and the cost of living, and also demanded Rama’s resignation. The rallies continued the protests of the “Flamingo Revolution” movement, which began in June as an environmental movement and later developed into an anti-government movement.

Read us on