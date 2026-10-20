Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides is due to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhürman in Nicosia on Tuesday at 11:00. Ahead of the talks, Christodoulides said he was going to the meeting with the sole aim of achieving positive developments, Cyprus Mail reports.

UN proposal

On Monday, Christodoulides said that the UN had proposed dates for a joint meeting of the leaders of Cyprus’ two communities with the personal envoy of the UN secretary-general, María Ángela Holguín. According to him, the Greek Cypriot side has already given a positive response to this proposal.

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New crossing points

The president also commented on the possibility of announcing the opening of four new crossing points. He said that the Greek Cypriot side was ready to move forward provided that the Turkish Cypriot side gave a positive response.

Christodoulides added that his side was ready to make progress on other issues raised by the UN secretary-general as well. These include the substance of the talks, the methodology for conducting them, and confidence-building measures.

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