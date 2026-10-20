US President Donald Trump said that Democratic House member Ilhan Omar could, in his words, face not only possible deportation but also imprisonment as part of a federal immigration investigation. Anadolu Agency reported this on October 20.

Answering a question in the Oval Office about Omar’s possible deportation if there were issues with her age, Trump said that she could also go to prison. He added that this was his personal opinion.

Federal investigation

Earlier this month, federal agents searched Omar’s home as part of an investigation into suspected immigration fraud. It concerns possible false information in government documents and a potential conspiracy. Employees of the US Department of Homeland Security seized the congresswoman’s phone, laptops, notebooks and passport.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigators are examining whether Omar or her late father may have provided false information about her age when she obtained US citizenship in 2000. Omar rejected the allegations, stating that she arrived in the United States in 1995 at the age of 12 and obtained citizenship at age 17.

Omar’s response

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration is seeking to strip Omar of her US citizenship and subsequently deport her. The congresswoman called the search politically motivated and said it was an attempt to persecute political opponents and use federal law enforcement agencies as a tool of pressure.

Ilhan Omar is the first American of Somali origin elected to the US Congress. She has served in the House of Representatives since 2019.

Read us on