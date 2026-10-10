US President Donald Trump, during an election rally in Syracuse, New York, criticized Norway and the Nobel Committee over not being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. As Interia reports, the American president called the committee's decision shameful and its members enemies of civilization.

Trump said that the Nobel Peace Prize had been permanently discredited by a small group of radical ideologues who, in his words, oppose democracy. He also said he would not forgive Norway for the decision not to honor him with the prize.

Claims about ending wars

During his speech, Trump claimed that he had ended eight wars and should have received one award for each of them. He also said that the settlement of the wars with Iran and in Ukraine was allegedly progressing successfully. Before that, the US president had threatened Iran with destruction, the outlet writes.

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Trump also mentioned last year's prize laureate, Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado. According to him, she gave him her award. At the same time, the US president justified establishing control over Venezuela's oil fields by claiming that the winner gets the spoils.

Prize for Navanethem Pillay

This year's Nobel Peace Prize laureate was South African lawyer Navanethem Pillay, known as Navi. She spoke out against apartheid in South Africa and defended, among others, Nelson Mandela. Pillay also served as a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Court, and was also the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Shortly after the award was announced, the US Department of State reported sanctions against the International Criminal Court. According to a PAP source cited by Interia, the introduction of these measures was accelerated after the prize was awarded to Pillay.

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