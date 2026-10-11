US President Donald Trump has revoked long-standing restrictions on air travel between the United States and Lebanon, removing one of the obstacles to restoring direct flights. He signed the decision on September 30, and it was later published in the Federal Register, The National reports.

Revocation of four decisions

Trump said the restrictions introduced by four presidential decisions in 1985, 1992, 1998 and 2007 were no longer necessary to ensure aircraft safety. He revoked all four decisions and instructed the US secretary of transportation to implement the changes immediately, including by repealing conflicting regulations, rules or orders.

The restrictions were introduced in 1985 under President Ronald Reagan’s administration following the hijacking of TWA Flight 847. The aircraft, which was flying from Athens to Rome, was forced to land in Beirut. During the 17-day hostage crisis, the hijackers, described in the article as suspected Hezbollah militants, killed a US Navy diver who was aboard.

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Easing of restrictions

Subsequent US administrations gradually eased these rules. In 1992, foreign carriers were allowed to transport cargo to Lebanon; in 1998, they were permitted to sell tickets to the country and operate flights with a stop there. The 2007 decision provided exemptions for certain US carriers operating under contracts with the US government. However, these measures did not allow direct commercial air service to resume.

Lebanon’s reaction

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun welcomed the revocation of the restrictions, calling it a sign of confidence in the Lebanese state’s steps to ensure civil aviation security. In July, during a meeting at the White House, he asked Trump to review these restrictions. Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington, Nada Mouawad, said the decision opens the way for the restoration of direct flights, but does not guarantee their immediate resumption.

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