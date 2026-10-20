US President Donald Trump, speaking with reporters in the Oval Office, said that Europe could disappear if it does not resolve the issue of immigration. Answering a question about whether education could stop the unrest, he said that immigration was the cause.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Trump said that European countries should get their affairs in order, otherwise Europe would be gone.

Statements about France and Italy

The US president referred to recent protests in France. He said that they were not merely unrest or a protest, but a full-scale revolution that, according to him, is ongoing. This is Trump's own assessment.

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He also mentioned Italy, where, according to him, similar events are taking place on a smaller scale. Trump said that people whom he called participants in the uprising should be expelled from the country, adding that otherwise France would be gone.

Question about Le Pen

Asked whether he would support Marine Le Pen in next year's presidential election in France, Trump replied that he does not know her and has not met her. At the same time, he said that, in his opinion, Le Pen had been treated badly. Trump also said that the actions against her, in his view, looked like a political use of power.

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