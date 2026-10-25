US President Donald Trump said during a rally in Perry, Georgia, that he is not concerned about high fuel prices because the oil sector is making a lot of money. As The Hill reports, the event was held in support of Senate candidate, Congressman Mike Collins, and gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson.

Trump said he expects headlines about people suffering because of prices at gas stations amid oil industry profits. He also noted that he had been advised not to mention those profits.

Democrats' reaction

Democratic strategist David Axelrod criticized Trump's remarks. In a post on social media platform X, he wrote that the president is making more money than ever, does not care about high gasoline prices, and chose an unfortunate closing message.

California Governor Gavin Newsom also responded on X, describing Trump's presidency as record-profitable for major oil companies.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fuel prices amid the war in Iran

According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, as of Sunday morning, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States was $4.29. At the same time a year earlier, it was $3.06 per gallon.

High fuel prices are being observed amid the war in Iran, which, according to the outlet, is approaching its eighth month. Ships continue to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, but transportation in the Middle East has become more expensive because of war-related risks.

Trump said high oil prices are temporary and will decrease significantly after the war ends. On Friday, oil prices reached their highest level since May; if they remain high, fuel costs may continue to rise ahead of the US midterm elections in November.

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