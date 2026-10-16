Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to Jeremy Roy, a Canadian defenseman for Moscow’s CSKA.

The 29-year-old hockey player has been playing in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) since 2022. Before joining CSKA, he played for Vityaz, a team based near Moscow, for three seasons.

In the 2026–27 season, Roy played 12 games and recorded four assists.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s top-ranked tennis player, Elina Svitolina, failed to advance to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing. In the quarterfinal match, the Ukrainian tennis player lost to China’s Zheng Qinwen in two sets.

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina will improve her position in the WTA world rankings following the tournament in Beijing. This will be her best result in the last five years.

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