Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is allegedly ready for war with Europe but has no interest in such a scenario. According to him, some European countries are preparing for a possible conflict with Russia by 2030. The Russian leader also warned that there would be no winners in the event of a war, and commented on the situation in the Baltic Sea and Moscow’s relations with European nations.

Putin stated that the West had failed to achieve its goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. He also reiterated the possibility of a direct military confrontation between Russia and European countries. “If it comes to a war between Russia and Europe, there will be no winners,” Putin said. He urged European leaders not to forget about such a scenario. According to the Russian president, Russia supposedly remembers the lessons of World War I and World War II very well. He claims that Moscow is doing everything possible to ensure that such events do not repeat themselves. At the same time, Putin stated that Russia is prepared for a possible confrontation, although, in his words, it does not want war.

He also mentioned statements in Europe regarding preparations for a possible conflict with Russia by 2030. However, the reports cited contain no concrete evidence to support his claim that European countries are preparing for war specifically by that date.

Separately, Putin spoke about his conversations with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre. According to him, the initiative for these contacts came from the European leaders themselves. He claims that during the conversations, they immediately emphasized that they were calling not on behalf of the European Union, but as representatives of their own countries.

Putin called these calls a step in the right direction, despite criticism directed at Stubb and Støre in Europe. However, the Russian president did not provide any details in his statements that would allow for an independent assessment of the content and results of these conversations. Another topic of discussion was the situation in the Baltic Sea. Putin stated that Russia does not want a situation there similar to the one that arose in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf. At the same time, he emphasized that Moscow is ready to respond to any challenge in the Baltic region.

Putin also stated that Russia allegedly supports any steps aimed at restoring relations with European countries. However, his remarks about a willingness to engage in dialogue came alongside warnings of a possible war and statements about Russia’s military readiness. Putin’s statements were widely reported by Russian propaganda media. The claims they made regarding Europe’s preparations for war, Russia’s intentions, and possible conflict scenarios should not be taken as independently verified facts. They reflect the position of the Russian leadership, not an objective assessment of the likelihood of war. This is reported by Russian media.

Russia has no intention of abandoning its plans to seize the entire Donbas region. Dictator Vladimir Putin stated this on October 27 during a phone call with the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway. At the same time, Reuters cites a source close to the Kremlin, rather than direct testimony from the participants in the conversation.

Russia may use negotiations to end the war in Ukraine to secure a reduction in NATO’s military presence in Eastern Europe and a return of the alliance to its 1997 positions.

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