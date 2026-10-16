Members of the UN Security Council condemned the ongoing Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, whose intensity, according to their statement, is increasing. They noted that strikes on civil aviation facilities and energy infrastructure resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.

Strikes on airports and Aramco

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, the statement mentioned strikes on King Khalid International Airport on October 10 and 11, which Security Council members described as reckless. According to their information, these attacks resulted in deaths and injuries. The statement also refers to numerous strikes on other airports and Saudi Aramco facilities.

Security Council members expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in countering attacks on civilians and civilian objects on its territory. They stressed the country’s inherent right to self-defense in accordance with international law.

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Call to end escalation

Security Council members also reiterated their condemnation of Houthi attacks and threats against commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. They stressed the need to ensure the safety of merchant vessels and their crews.

The statement stressed the need for the full implementation of Resolution 2216 and subsequent Security Council resolutions. Security Council members called for practical cooperation, including with the government of Yemen, to prevent the Houthis from obtaining weapons, related materiel, technical assistance, training, financing and other support for further attacks. They demanded that the Houthis immediately cease military escalation and reaffirmed support for the efforts of UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg toward a comprehensive political settlement in Yemen.

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