Western intelligence agencies have warned the heads of defense companies in Europe about an intensification of Russia’s attempts to orchestrate their elimination. According to European intelligence sources, senior executives at defense companies are being targeted by Kremlin agents.

According to the publication, attacks on civilians and facilities in Europe—which were previously considered off-limits even for Russian intelligence services—are gradually becoming part of Moscow’s plans.

Not only the heads of large defense companies but also the leaders of smaller firms—particularly those manufacturing drones and their components—have come under the Russian side’s scrutiny.

“The threat level in Europe has risen—both for property and for people,” said a high-ranking European intelligence official.

Several defense company executives told the Financial Times that they have stepped up personal security measures over the past six months. They are acting in accordance with specific recommendations from government security agencies. Other executives noted that they resort to additional security measures only when traveling outside their home countries.

According to the publication’s sources, a significant portion of the responsibility for such operations falls on the GRU—Russian military intelligence.

Representatives of European intelligence services emphasized that the Russian strategy involves more than just the physical elimination of potential targets. To achieve its desired outcome, it may be enough for the Kremlin to create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

“From Russia’s perspective, the main goal remains psychological. Simply by making people feel like potential targets, they achieve their effect. They (the Russians—ed.) want people to think twice before doing business with Ukraine,” a European intelligence official summarized.

The Financial Times reported this, citing representatives of five European intelligence services.

As a reminder, Vladimir Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians—calling on them to elect a new head of state instead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy—“historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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