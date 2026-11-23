Ukraine’s accession to NATO is currently being blocked by several Alliance member states, including not only the United States; however, no country in the Alliance supports Russia’s demands to return the Alliance to its 1997 configuration. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made this statement on November 23 during a session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin.

According to the Secretary General, the decision made at the 2024 Washington Summit regarding the irreversibility of Ukraine’s path to NATO remains in effect; however, its implementation currently lacks unanimous support from the allies.

Rutte did not name specific countries that, along with the U.S., are holding back this process, but he emphasized that in the absence of membership, international partners — in particular the “Coalition of the Willing” led by France, the United Kingdom, and Germany with U.S. support — must provide Ukraine with strong security guarantees following the conclusion of a peace agreement or a long-term ceasefire.

Separately, Rutte categorically rejected Moscow’s demands from late 2021 regarding a halt to the Alliance’s expansion and restrictions on the presence of troops and weapons in countries that joined after 1997. He emphasized that no one in NATO considers such proposals acceptable, and that decisions on the deployment of forces are made exclusively by Alliance member states, with Russia having no say in the matter.

Source: Glavkom.

U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have repeatedly raised the issue of Kyiv’s possible accession to NATO in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia during closed-door meetings with representatives of Ukraine and European countries over the past few months.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow would not agree even to Ukraine’s so-called “quasi-membership” in NATO. According to him, any formula that provides for such a status for Kyiv is unacceptable to the Kremlin.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking at the annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, Germany, noted an increase in hostile activity against Alliance member states. These include, in particular, sabotage on railways, attacks on cargo ships at sea, and continuous cyberattacks.

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