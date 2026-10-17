In the United States, President Donald Trump’s task force on artificial intelligence decided at its first meeting to commission a report on the risks of this technology. The document is to cover cybersecurity, biosafety, as well as control over AI models and their accountability, NDTV World reports.

Report and incident reporting

The report for the task force is to be prepared by the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. The panel is known as the Super Intelligence Force, a term the president uses to refer to artificial intelligence.

The group also plans to develop protocols and mechanisms under which laboratories will warn the government in advance and systematically report security breaches, hacks, jailbreaks and other problems. The task force is chaired by Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

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Coordination without new rules

According to the White House, the task force also plans to establish a coordination committee on law enforcement and consumer protection involving the Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission and other agencies. The introduction of new laws or regulations was not discussed during the meeting.

Instead, the group is to engage with developers of advanced models and other companies in the superintelligence sector, consumer and civil liberties organizations, industry representatives, as well as federal and state law enforcement agencies.

AI has become one of the issues in the U.S. congressional midterm elections. Lawmakers from both parties have drawn attention to opposition to the construction of data centers, which are linked to rising electricity costs. Trump had previously rejected calls for stricter government regulation of AI, saying it could weaken U.S. competition with China. Last month, he helped broker a voluntary agreement with technology company executives on having AI systems’ safety assessed by external auditors.

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