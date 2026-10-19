Russia, an aggressor state, is building an over-the-horizon radar in Gvardeysk, Kaliningrad region, which, according to satellite analysis, may detect aircraft and missiles at distances of up to 3,000 kilometers. This was reported by Interia, citing the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung and an unpublished report by the Finnish company Iceye.

As stated in the report, the coverage area of the new radar installation will include, in particular, the territories of Germany, France and the United Kingdom. According to the report, there are more than 20 similar facilities in the Kaliningrad region, and Russia continues to build new ones.

Intelligence and electronic warfare

The Iceye report states that such facilities give Russia capabilities to monitor activity in the Baltic Sea region, from intercepting satellite communications to detecting air traffic and ballistic missiles. The military importance of the Kaliningrad region is also linked to missiles, air defense systems and a Baltic Fleet base deployed there.

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Iceye satellite images also show the expansion of Russian military infrastructure in Karelia and the Leningrad Military District, where barracks, warehouses and training facilities are being built. Using automated image recognition, the company established that launchers had been raised at a mobile position of an S-400 surface-to-air missile system near Baltiysk. This may indicate that they are being prepared for use.

Monitoring maritime activity

Iceye also tracks the activity of Russian vessels in the Baltic Sea. Using artificial intelligence, analysts can distinguish warships from merchant vessels and identify deviations from typical routes.

At the same time, Russia transports a significant share of its oil using the so-called shadow fleet, mainly old tankers that frequently change names, flags, operators and owners. The report also mentions convoys carrying military cargo escorted by Russian Navy ships: such vessels may report false ports of destination and use the Automatic Identification System, AIS, irregularly. According to Iceye, four such sea shipments to Syria or Libya were completed this year, while another convoy is en route.

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