Romania scrambled fighter jets in response to Russia's attack on Ukrainian ports

On the night of November 2, Romania scrambled F-16 fighter jets and a combat helicopter in response to a massive attack by Russian drones on Ukrainian ports on the Danube. Residents of the northern part of Tulcea County were warned of the danger, and in the morning they received alerts via the RO-Alert system. However, there were no reports of Russian drones entering Romanian airspace.

On the night of November 1–2, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack on Ukrainian ports on the Danube. In response to this attack, Romania activated its air defense measures and scrambled military aircraft. According to the Romanian Ministry of Defense, F-16 fighter jets were scrambled from air bases in Fetești and Cimpia Turziei. An IAR 330 Puma SOCAT helicopter was also deployed for the operation.

At the same time, the Romanian military alerted emergency response agencies to the threat to the population in the border region. The National Military Command Center relayed the relevant information to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. At 4:11 a.m., residents of the northern part of Tulcea County received a warning via the RO-Alert system. Such alerts are used to promptly inform the public about dangers and the need to follow safety precautions.

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense emphasized that no reports of drones entering the country’s airspace had been received. The air raid alert was lifted at 5:26 a.m. The defense ministry’s statement did not provide further details regarding the impact of the Russian attack on Romania. This was reported by the Romanian Ministry of National Defense on the social media platform X.

In Romania, residents of border areas were warned of a threat due to a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian territory. Residents of the northern and eastern parts of Tulcea County received the alert.

Prior to this, three aerial targets were detected near the Ukrainian town of Vilkovo, prompting Romania to scramble two F-16 fighter jets and a helicopter. The incident occurred near the border with Ukraine.

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