In Poland, the Sejm in October adopted an amendment to the law on healthcare services financed from public funds and other laws. It provides that pensioners and recipients of disability benefits must notify Poland’s Social Insurance Institution (ZUS) of the end of work abroad within 14 days. According to RMF24, the legislative process is still ongoing: the Sejm must consider the Senate’s amendments, after which the document will be sent to the president.

Who the rules will apply to

The new rules will apply to people receiving a Polish pension or disability benefit who worked in European Union countries, the European Free Trade Association, or the United Kingdom. While working outside Poland, they were covered by the local health insurance system, so contributions to the Polish National Health Fund (NFZ) were not deducted from their benefits.

After returning to Poland and ending employment abroad, such persons will again be subject to Polish health insurance. Accordingly, a health insurance contribution must be deducted from their pension or benefit.

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Deductions from benefits

If a person does not notify ZUS about the end of work within the established deadline, contribution arrears may arise. The changes adopted by the Sejm grant ZUS the right to deduct overdue health insurance contributions directly from a pension or disability benefit.

Payments from abroad

The proposed rules will also apply to people who simultaneously receive a benefit earned abroad and a Polish pension or benefit. In the event of a change in circumstances, including the start of receiving a Polish benefit, the NFZ will be able to notify the bank through which a foreign pension is paid into an account. The final content of the law and its effective date will be determined after the legislative procedure is completed and the document is signed by the president.

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