The Petitions Committee of the Polish Senate is considering a petition to lower the age threshold for receiving the widow’s benefit — a mechanism for combining benefits after the death of a husband or wife. The petition also provides for keeping the additional portion of the benefit at 15% instead of the increase to 25% planned for 2027. This was reported by RMF24, citing Gazeta Prawna.

Current age requirements

Under the current rules, a widow may apply to combine benefits after reaching the age of 60, while a widower may do so after reaching 65. At the same time, the age at the time of acquiring the right to a survivor’s benefit after the death of a husband or wife is important: it must be at least 55 for a woman and 60 for a man.

According to RMF24, if a person did not have the required age when acquiring such a right, they will not be able to combine the benefits even after reaching the age set by law. The practice of Poland’s Social Insurance Institution indicates that even a one-month difference may matter for eligibility for the benefit.

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Content of the petition

The author of the petition believes that the age threshold should be lowered. He allows for reducing it to 40–50 years, but the document does not contain a specific new threshold or detailed provisions. The author explains the initiative by saying that people who lose a husband or wife at a younger age spend years independently paying for housing, bills and other everyday needs.

Additional benefits for new recipients are proposed to be financed by abandoning the increase of their additional portion from 15% to 25% in 2027. The petition dated October 22, 2026, was referred to the Senate committee, but no decision on further work on it has yet been made. The report also notes that Poland’s Ministry of Family had previously allowed for consideration of broader changes during the statutory review of benefits in 2028.

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