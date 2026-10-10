U.S. Democratic senators have called the Trump administration’s decision to allow the purchase of Russian diesel fuel worldwide for six months a complete betrayal of Ukraine. They also view this decision as a betrayal of European allies and of U.S. national security as a whole.

The

statement was signed by Jean Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic minority leader; and Elizabeth Warren, the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee. This refers to General License 135, which the U.S. Treasury Department issued following Trump’s agreement with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

“President Trump’s announcement that the United States will allow the purchase of Russian diesel worldwide for six months is a complete betrayal of Ukraine, our European allies, and America’s national security,” the statement reads.

The senators pointed out that fuel prices in the U.S. and Europe have skyrocketed due to the war with Iran, which Trump himself initiated. Now, in their view, the president is trying to rectify the situation through “desperate deals” with a dictator, sacrificing Ukraine and its allies for the sake of his own political prospects.

Separately, the senators accused Trump of ignoring the law and the bipartisan will of Congress. Just a few weeks ago, lawmakers passed a law intended to cut off revenue to the Russian military machine and restrict the purchase of Russian oil and gas.

“Enough is enough. The president must end his war with Iran, not finance Russia’s military machine. Putin responds only to force, and that means tough action against Russia and those who help it wage war against Ukraine,” they emphasized.

This refers to the Lindsey Graham Act on Sanctions Against Russia and Iran, named after the senator who died in July. Congress passed it with a majority vote from both parties, and Trump signed the bill on September 18.

This is stated in a joint statement by the three senators, published on the website of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on October 9 that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

The Ukrainian negotiating delegation arrived in the U.S. on October 9 to meet with American officials in preparation for upcoming trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may travel to Moscow again by the end of October for talks with Vladimir Putin on ending the war against Ukraine.



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