Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a national health conference in Beijing on October 12–13 that the period of the 15th Five-Year Plan for 2026–2030 will be crucial to achieving the goal of building a Healthy China by 2035. This was reported by ECNS.

Xi Jinping called for developing a healthcare system that takes Chinese characteristics into account, strengthening its foundations and addressing weak links. According to him, the authorities seek to ensure balanced, accessible, high-quality and efficient medical services, as well as strengthen capacities in healthcare governance, disease prevention, medical services, insurance coverage, pharmaceutical innovation and personnel training.

Prevention and primary care

The Chinese leader called prevention the most cost-effective strategy in healthcare. He urged stronger public health efforts, encouraging people to take care of their own health, supporting mass sports and healthy leisure activities, as well as tightening food safety controls.

Xi Jinping also stressed the need to improve the disease prevention and control system in order to prevent large-scale epidemics. He paid particular attention to developing primary healthcare, optimizing the structure of medical institutions and developing a tiered diagnosis and treatment system so that people can receive quality medical care close to where they live.

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Hospital and insurance reform

Among reform priorities, Xi Jinping named the coordinated development and regulation of medical services, medical insurance and pharmaceuticals. He called for deepening the reform of public hospitals while preserving their social function, supporting medical institutions at the district and county levels, and creating a multi-level medical insurance system.

According to him, policies on centralized procurement of medicines and medical consumables, medical insurance payments and the use of insurance funds should ensure their stable operation and keep healthcare costs at a level affordable for the population. He also spoke about controlling the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products, developing traditional Chinese medicine and training healthcare workers.

Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang, as well as Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi, attended the conference. Li Qiang said there was a need to focus on the sector’s problems, including the prevention of serious diseases, the development of tiered diagnosis and treatment, medical care for elderly people and children, and the technological development of the healthcare system.

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