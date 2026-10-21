Slovakia will send a delegation to Moscow for talks on oil and gas

Slovakia plans to discuss gas supplies and the continuation of Russian oil purchases with Russia.

To this end, a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation will take place in Moscow on October 26.

According to the ministry, the main topic of the talks will be energy, particularly the nuclear sector and ensuring the supply of strategic resources. The parties also plan to discuss agriculture, the environment, sports, and culture. This will be the first meeting of the commission at this level since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine.

The talks will take place against the backdrop of the European Union’s plan to completely phase out Russian gas by the end of 2027. Slovakia states that it seeks to develop relations with Moscow while adhering to its commitments within the EU and NATO.

Source: Reuters.

Slovakia and Hungary will not participate in financing the additional €70 billion in aid for Ukraine that Volodymyr Zelenskyy requested from the European Union for 2027. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made this statement, adding that Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar shares this position. At the same time, both countries will not stand in the way of other EU members if they agree to provide the funds.

Slovakia has temporarily restricted the issuance of most types of Schengen visas for Russian citizens.

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