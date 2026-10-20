A court in Bulgaria has issued European arrest warrants for two 19-year-old German citizens suspected of deliberately setting fire to Starlink antennas in a mountainous area south of Sofia. The court granted the prosecution’s request and stated that the evidence collected provides sufficient grounds to suspect both individuals, Deutsche Welle reports.

Antennas damaged near Sofia

According to the prosecution, the arson occurred on the evening of October 9. Of the 18 antennas, three were completely destroyed, two were partially burned, and three were damaged.

Investigators claim that the suspects entered Bulgaria from Serbia in a car with German license plates. They identified themselves as tourists and remained in the country for only a few hours during a period that coincides with the alleged crime.

Plamen Tonchev, head of Bulgaria’s State Agency for National Security, said he views the incident as deliberate sabotage. He also noted that he does not rule out new similar acts in the future.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Similar case in Poland

The report about the warrants came a week after four people were detained in Germany and accused of attempting to sabotage a Starlink satellite communications station in central Poland in late September. German police detained three men and a woman living in the country; two of them are Turkish citizens.

Polish officials said they believe the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, was involved in the attempt. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called the incident an act of “hybrid warfare.” Poland’s Internal Security Agency also said that Russia was cooperating with representatives of organized crime in Germany.

Lithuania’s prime minister also suggested that Russia may be behind an attempted arson attack on a company that houses communications equipment for Starlink satellites. Ukrainian military personnel use the military satellite internet service Starshield for battlefield communications during the Russian invasion.

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