An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, Pakistan, ordered the prison administration to allow lawyers to meet with human rights defender Imaan Mazari and her husband, Hadi Ali Chattha. The couple had raised concerns about access to legal defence and the fairness of proceedings in a case concerning the removal of security barriers, Dawn reports.

Access to defence

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra ordered that the defendants be allowed to meet with lawyers Riasat Ali Azad, Zainab Janjua and Aimal Khan. Mazari and Chattha attended the hearing via video link, while Mazari’s mother, former human rights minister Shireen Mazari, and two lawyers were present in court.

The defence requested a postponement of the hearing, saying it was challenging the October 10 decision in the Islamabad High Court. Lawyer Azad stressed the need for a fair trial and said the defence did not know what exactly had happened or where the alleged incident had occurred.

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During the hearing, Mazari and Chattha complained about communication problems. According to Chattha, cameras installed in the prison’s meeting area make confidential communication with lawyers difficult. He also objected to holding hearings without the defendants being physically present in court.

Charges and conflicting reports

The couple were charged on October 7. The case concerns the alleged obstruction of the security route of an international cricket team and incitement to public disorder. On October 10, the court concluded consideration of the couple’s application to have the terrorism charges dropped. The prosecutor said the court still had to hear nine witnesses.

The court also noted a discrepancy in reports from the Adiala prison administration. On October 10, Mazari was connected via video link to a hearing in this case, but in another case involving former lawmaker Ali Wazir, the administration cited a lack of internet on the same day. The judge issued a renewed notice demanding an explanation and ordered that Mazari be provided with a video link in the other case on October 19. The next hearing in the couple’s case was scheduled for October 14.

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