A federal judge in Argentina has begun fining the government 100,000 pesos per day, about $70, for failing to implement part of a law on funding public universities. The document requires the authorities to compensate for inflation-related losses in teachers’ salaries and student scholarships, regularly review budgets, and allocate funds for research, hospitals and infrastructure, Al Jazeera reports.

Protests in Buenos Aires

Thousands of people took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Thursday, demanding that the government of President Javier Milei implement the law. Columns of protesters blocked central areas of the city and called for a general strike. The action, planned as peaceful, escalated into clashes: police used tear gas and rubber bullets, while protesters threw stones.

At least 25 people were detained. Several people, including security force representatives, were injured. The square in front of the Congress building, according to the outlet’s description, resembled a battlefield.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Students occupy university building

Students of the Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences at the University of Buenos Aires held an assembly in the central hall and announced a one-day occupation of the building. They are protesting spending cuts and say that austerity policies threaten free higher education.

Physics student Emiliano Gato said that lecturers are moving en masse to private universities because their salaries do not cover basic needs. Chemistry faculty lecturer María Teresa de Jesús said that she earns about $700 a month and is finding it increasingly difficult to support herself.

Last year, Congress overrode presidential vetoes and passed laws to increase university funding and declare an emergency in support for people with disabilities. Milei’s government refused to implement them, saying that Congress had not identified funding sources. The president also claims that his economic plan has made it possible to reduce monthly inflation to about 2%.

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