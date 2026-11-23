Polish tennis player Magda Linette has become co-leader of the ranking for the WTA Finals in Charlotte. She shares first place with American Claire Liu after the results of two WTA 250 tournaments — in Hong Kong and Chennai — were added to the standings.

According to Interia Sport, Liu won the tournament in Hong Kong, while Linette claimed the title at the Chennai Open in Chennai. Thanks to these results, the tennis players lead the initial WTA Finals race ranking.

New points calculation procedure

The WTA began compiling the ranking for the next season-ending tournament even before the main part of the new season started. Previously, points in this race were usually counted from January, when the calendar season began.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As the outlet notes, the change follows an approach previously used by the men's ATP association. At the same time, qualification for the WTA Finals will be finalized based on the ranking one week before the start of the season-ending tournament.

Next ranking update

According to Interia Sport, Linette and Liu will remain leaders until January 11. After the tournaments in Sydney and Brisbane conclude, the players' positions in the table may change. The outlet suggests that Liu or Linette may compete in Brisbane.

Seven top tennis players, and possibly an eighth, are expected to qualify for the WTA Finals in Charlotte based on the race ranking. The exact rules regarding all rankings for the 2027 season are expected to be announced in December, according to the outlet.

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