Trump says Canada will become the 51st US state — Interia

US President Donald Trump said during a rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, that Canada will eventually become the 51st state of the United States. As Interia reports, he repeated his previous statements about the possible accession of the neighboring country.

Trump's statement in Arizona

Trump said that, in his view, Canada treats the United States poorly, but Washington will no longer agree to this. He also claimed that the United States does not need Canada, whereas Canada needs the United States.

The president added that he sees no reason why Washington should spend billions of dollars supporting a country that, according to him, is not part of the United States. He also said that Canada would be something like Greenland, whose possible accession to the United States he had discussed earlier.

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According to Trump, 51st-state status will enrich the United States, and its “plate” is constantly growing.

Statements on tariffs and Canada's response

On the same day, US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra suggested that the actions of certain Canadian politicians related to tariffs could be regarded as political interference in the November elections to the US Congress. He referred, in particular, to comments by Canadian Industry Minister Mélanie Joly that Canadian retaliatory tariffs are aimed at specific US states.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had earlier ordered a sign reading “Ontario. Now and Always” to be installed on the Canadian shore of Lake Ontario. British Columbia Premier David Eby said that signs bearing the slogan “Never the 51st State” would appear at border crossings with the United States in the province.

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