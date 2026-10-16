Trump says Saudi Arabia may accept Israeli help — Jerusalem Post

US President Donald Trump said that Saudi Arabia would likely agree to Israel’s assistance in countering Yemen’s Houthis. He told reporters on Friday, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Asked whether Riyadh should accept the support offered by Israel, Trump answered affirmatively. According to him, Saudi Arabia would do so, and Israel had already been helpful to the kingdom. Trump also said that Saudi Arabia views support from Israel and the United States positively.

Prospects for the Abraham Accords

Trump expressed confidence that the Abraham Accords could regain momentum with Saudi Arabia’s participation. He called the agreements one of the greatest achievements.

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Saudi Arabia has no diplomatic relations with Israel. The kingdom’s potential accession to the Abraham Accords remains one of the main directions of Trump’s Middle East policy. He previously stated that a US-Saudi agreement on civilian nuclear cooperation would depend on Riyadh joining the accords and normalizing relations with Israel.

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Trump’s statements came amid intensified Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. According to the publication, on Thursday the Houthis attacked the presidential palace complex, killing five people. In a separate attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, 17 people were killed and more than 300 were injured.

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