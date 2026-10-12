In Brussels, Belgium, three major political groups in the European Parliament said they would oppose the European Commission’s proposal to weaken carbon emissions pricing rules. The Socialists and Democrats, Renew Europe and the Greens seek to preserve a more ambitious path toward net-zero emissions within the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), Politico reports.

Dispute over the pace of reductions

The position of these groups runs counter to the approach of the largest parliamentary group, the center-right European People’s Party, which generally supports the European Commission’s proposal. The main differences concern the linear reduction factor, a mechanism that determines the pace of the annual decrease in the number of emissions allowances.

Under the current trajectory, the overall emissions cap for sectors covered by the ETS is to fall to zero around 2039–2040. The system covers, among others, electricity producers, steelworks and chemical plants. The proposal by Member of the European Parliament Peter Liese envisages moving this date into the 2040s, in line with the European Commission’s summer initiative.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Socialists and Democrats, Renew Europe and the Greens have submitted nearly identical amendments that provide for maintaining a higher reduction rate until the end of the next decade. According to Politico’s assessment, this would mean faster decarbonization of industry in Europe.

Possible votes from right-wing groups

Liese, who is leading Parliament’s work on the ETS revision, said he seeks to create the “broadest possible coalition,” which could include the European Conservatives and Reformists, the Greens and the Left. At the same time, Czech MEP Alexandr Vondra of the European Conservatives and Reformists group proposed cooperation with the EPP on condition of support for a more industry-friendly course, including slower progress toward net-zero emissions.

According to the outlet, Polish, Spanish and Italian EPP representatives are dissatisfied with what they consider Liese’s proposal to be too favorable to climate goals. The Europe of Sovereign Nations group, which includes members of Germany’s Alternative for Germany, is seeking the complete abolition of the ETS. Patriots for Europe generally advocates a substantial slowdown of this policy, especially the planned ETS2 system. Their votes could potentially become one option for the EPP to support the reform.

Read us on