Tusk commented ironically on the scandals surrounding Orbán's inner circle

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk responded to a series of high-profile events in Hungary, including the arrest of Viktor Orbán’s brother in a human smuggling case and reports of millions in cash being discovered in a case involving a former government minister. He posted his reaction on social media platform X.

“A few days ago, Orbán’s brother was detained in connection with a human trafficking case, and yesterday, $20 million was found in a forest, buried by one of Orbán’s ministers. Dear Viktor, I’ve always admired your creativity, but now I have to say I’m more impressed than ever,” the post reads.

Earlier, Viktor Orbán’s brother and his partner were arrested in Hungary.

Hungary’s National Office for Asset Protection and Recovery reported that a joint operation with the police led to the arrest of four people—three men and one woman. Law enforcement also conducted searches in Budapest and Pest County. The agency’s statement did not name the detainees. However, during a speech in Berlin, Magyar linked one of the arrests to Áron Orbán.

Viktor Orbán has already responded to the situation. He called it a settling of scores and stated that he considers this case an attempt to divert attention from another scandal related to the government’s work.

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