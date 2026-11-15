In Belgium, prosecutors have detained a 78-year-old man in a case concerning the 1994 genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda. During the mass killings, he was the director of a center for people with disabilities in Gatagara in southern Rwanda, RMF24 reports.

Suspicions regarding attacks at the center

Investigators identified the detainee only by the initial “R.” The Belgian outlet Belgium News indicates that this may be Jean-Baptiste R., who obtained Belgian citizenship in 2005.

According to AFP, on April 24, 1994, Hutu militants allegedly, on the orders of the center’s then-director, took Tutsi men who had been hiding there out of the institution and later killed them. Another attack, according to the agency, took place on May 9: militants may have killed other members of the Tutsi community, mostly women and children.

Prosecutors also suspect the detainee of participating in meetings to prepare the genocide and of forcing staff and patients to carry documents indicating their ethnicity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Testimony was collected for more than two decades

As Belgian media reported, the human rights organization African Rights collected testimony incriminating the man more than 20 years ago. His name may also have been included on a Rwandan list of people suspected of the most serious crimes committed during the genocide.

From April to July 1994, at least 800,000 people were killed in Rwanda. Most victims were Tutsis, but those killed also included Hutus who opposed the mass killings. The crimes were committed primarily by Hutu extremist militants with the support of the military and the authorities at the time.

Belgian courts can hear genocide cases under the principle of universal jurisdiction. According to AFP, seven trials concerning crimes in Rwanda have previously taken place in Belgium, resulting in the conviction of a total of 12 people.

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