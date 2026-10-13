UK grocery price inflation rises to 2.5% — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, annual supermarket grocery price inflation stood at 2.5% in the four weeks to October 4. Compared with the previous month, the figure rose by 0.2 percentage points, when it was 2.3%. The Guardian reports this, citing data from Worldpanel by Numerator.

Shoppers increasingly choose promotions

According to Worldpanel, Britons' spending on products offered as part of promotions increased by more than £250 million over the past month compared with the same period last year. Discounts help shoppers keep grocery spending under control and also make more expensive products and larger packs more affordable.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Worldpanel, noted that the cost of living and fuel prices are increasing pressure on household budgets. According to him, more than half of respondents are very or extremely concerned about petrol prices, while almost one in three already feels a significant impact of these costs on their personal finances.

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Chocolate became cheaper ahead of the holidays

At the same time, prices for chocolate confectionery in a comparable product range were 3% lower than a year earlier. Over the past four weeks, about 1.2 million households bought pumpkins, 10% more than in the same period last year. More than 250,000 additional households bought pumpkin spice coffee.

Lidl recorded the largest market share gain in the 12 weeks to October 4, reaching 8.6% after sales rose by 7.1%, helped in particular by fruit, vegetables and wine. Ocado sales increased by 12.4%, while total online sales volume rose by 5.5%. Grocery sales at Marks & Spencer increased by 14.9%.

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