In France, nearly 8,000 people were detained during high school student protests

In France, nearly 8,000 people have been taken into custody since the start of the high school students’ protests. These figures were released by the country’s Ministry of Justice.

The French Ministry of Justice noted that 26 people were remanded in custody pending trial. It was also reported that 85% of the 7,950 people detained by police were minors.

The data shows that police detained 1,177 adults and 6,773 minors. It is also noted that 149 employees of the Ministry of National Education were injured during the protests.

During his remarks at the Senate’s question-and-answer session on Wednesday, October 14, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that since the start of the high school students’ movement, “937 police officers and gendarmes” had been injured.

According to him, 248 students were also injured, “often amid urban unrest.”

BFMTV reported this, citing the relevant statement.

Macron said that politicians are exploiting student protests in France — France 24.

In Germany, about 150,000 people protested against the AfD.

Albanian President Begaj called for calm amid clashes in Tirana — Balkan Insight.

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