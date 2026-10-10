In Croatia, 11 cars of a freight train carrying grain derailed

A freight train operated by the private company Transagent derailed near Rijeka, Croatia. Eleven cars, which were likely carrying Ukrainian grain, derailed and overturned.

The accident occurred on the morning of October 10 on the approach to the Medja station. Before the incident, the engineer informed the dispatcher that the brakes had failed and that he was unable to stop the train. Due to the accident, traffic on that section of the railroad was suspended.

Croatia’s Minister of Maritime Transport and Infrastructure, Oleg Butkovich, stated that a malfunction in the railway infrastructure could not have been the cause. The main theories under consideration include a technical malfunction of the train and human error.

It will take time to clear up the aftermath of the accident, as the train derailed at a junction. The final cause of the incident will be determined based on the results of an official investigation.

Source: Teklic.hr

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