Two hot-air balloons carrying contraband cigarettes exploded in Lithuania

In Lithuania, two incidents involving hot air balloons used to transport contraband cigarettes occurred within 24 hours. Both balloons collided with power lines and exploded.

As a result of these incidents, the smugglers lost nearly 20,000 packs of cigarettes that they were transporting by air. Law enforcement officials discovered the contraband after both incidents.

Both incidents occurred on Wednesday, October 21, in the Kedainiai and Kaišiadorys districts of Lithuania. Emergency responders reported the incidents the following day.

The first explosion occurred around 6:00 a.m. in the village of Padotnuvys in the Kedainiai district. Firefighters were notified that something was burning on Draugistes Street. Initially, it was assumed that the cause might have been an explosion of a streetlight.

However, upon arriving at the scene, emergency responders determined that a smugglers’ hot-air balloon had snagged power lines and exploded. Its debris was burning on the side of the road

Police officers who arrived at the scene found ten packages tied with rope on the roadway. According to preliminary data, they contained about 15,000 packs of presumably contraband cigarettes.

Law enforcement officials have not yet been able to identify the individuals involved in the incident. The collected evidence was handed over to officers of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service. Modestas Tvaravičius, head of the Dotnuva District, told the publication “Rinkos aikštė” that there had never been similar incidents in this area before.

“This is the first such incident in our municipality. Nothing like this has ever happened before. Most likely, the hot air balloon landed on land belonging to a farmer. I haven’t spoken with him yet, so I don’t have any further information,” he said.

A second incident occurred on the same day around 11:00 p.m. in the village of Šakniai in the Kaišiadorys District. Emergency responders received a report of an explosion and a fire in a field.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters determined that another hot air balloon carrying contraband cigarettes had collided with power lines and caught fire. According to preliminary data, approximately 4,900 packs of cigarettes were found at the site of the second incident. In total, following the two explosions, law enforcement officials discovered approximately 19,900 packs of presumably contraband cigarettes.

This was reported with reference to the Rescue Service.

Lithuania has once again intercepted hot air balloons from Belarus and initiated an international investigation.

As a reminder, a hot air balloon carrying a shipment of contraband cigarettes was discovered in Lithuania – LRT.

Lithuania has extended sanctions against Russians and Belarusians until 2027.

Lithuania has noted the impact of the reduction in the excise tax on diesel fuel.

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