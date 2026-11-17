The first reports began coming in to the police after 5:00 p.m. Law enforcement received several calls from residents of various towns and villages reporting loud noises and a possible drone crash. Specifically, at 5:09 p.m., police received a report of an explosion in a wooded area near the village of Keltuitor. The callers did not specify what exactly caused the loud noise.

Thirteen minutes later, at 5:22 p.m., a report came in from the Orhiiv District. A local resident stated that a drone had crashed near the forest close to the village of Pokhornychen. According to him, the drone did not explode. At 5:35 p.m., residents of the village of Verkhni Kugureshti (Kuhureshtii de Sus) in the Floresti District reported a loud noise. Thus, the police received reports of possible incidents in several parts of the country at once.

Specialists from the bomb squad were dispatched to all of the locations mentioned. They are to survey the areas, verify reports of the drone crash, and determine the circumstances of the incidents. The police urged citizens to be cautious and not to approach suspicious objects, particularly possible drone debris. Law enforcement officials also reminded the public that such objects should not be touched or examined on one’s own. They should be reported immediately by calling the emergency number 112. The police promised to provide details of the incidents after their investigation.

Moldova had previously closed its airspace due to drones

Reports of a drone crash and explosions emerged following a violation of Moldova’s airspace, which was recorded on the afternoon of November 17. According to the Moldovan Ministry of Defense, on that day the country detected a “Geran-2” drone that had entered from the direction of the Odesa region. At 3:49 p.m., the drone was moving toward Tiraspol, after which it left Moldovan territory. However, it soon crossed the state border again. According to military officials, at 4:02 p.m., the drone was heading toward the village of Malaești in the Criuleni District.

Later, the Moldovan military received a report of another drone. It was moving from the south toward the Botanica district of the capital. Due to the aerial threat, authorities decided to temporarily close the country’s airspace. The restrictions were imposed at 4:27 p.m. for safety reasons. The Moldovan Ministry of Defense also urged citizens not to approach any suspicious debris if they come across it. Military officials emphasized that such objects could be dangerous. Any discoveries should be reported to emergency services by dialing 112.

At the time the first reports of a drone crash and explosions in three districts emerged, experts were still verifying the information. It has not been officially confirmed whether these incidents are related to the drones that previously violated Moldova’s airspace. This was reported by Newsmaker.

Two Russian “Banderol” cruise missiles violated Moldova’s airspace on the morning of November 11, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

On the morning of November 11, two Russian “Banderol” cruise missiles entered Moldova’s airspace amid massive Russian attacks on Ukraine. This was reported by the Moldovan Ministry of Defense.