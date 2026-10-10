Ten armed militants were killed during a targeted operation by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Barkhan district of Pakistan’s Balochistan province, according to the local interior department. Two more CTD personnel were injured, Dawn reports.

Operation in Barkhan

Balochistan Interior Department Assistant Babar Yousafzai said the exchange of fire was intense. According to him, the operation was conducted after information was received about the presence in the area of militants whom Pakistani authorities classify as “Fitna al-Hindustan”.

Pakistani authorities use the name “Fitna al-Hindustan” for armed groups based in Balochistan. They claim India’s alleged role in terrorism and destabilizing the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Yousafzai also reported the seizure of a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives. The injured CTD personnel were taken to hospital, while the bodies of those killed were transported to the Rara Sham district hospital.

Statement by provincial leadership

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti praised the work of CTD personnel, calling the operation successful. He said security forces play an important role in combating terrorism in the province and protecting the lives and property of the population.

On October 7, Pakistani security forces, according to state media, reported the deaths of five militants in the Mastung district of Balochistan. According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, the number of terrorist attacks in the province rose from 83 in July to 89 in August, an increase of 7%.

Read us on