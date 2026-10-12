In Pakistan, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a criminal case over alleged fraud involving documents for admission to Harvard University following the death of 24-year-old Laiba Ejaz, who won a gold medal in physics. Her body was found on October 9 at a weekly market in Islamabad’s G-10 sector, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Police said Ejaz’s body was found hanging from a tree. Investigators are examining a version according to which two people may have obtained 9.3 million Pakistani rupees, approximately $34,000, which Ejaz and her family paid in exchange for promises to arrange admission to Harvard, a scholarship, and a US visa. According to the investigation, the family may have been provided with forged admission letters, scholarship documents, and receipts.

Investigation and detention

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered a thorough investigation, calling Ejaz’s death extremely tragic. Islamabad police and the FIA are investigating the circumstances of her death and the possible fraud.

The FIA registered a case against Muhammad Nauman and an alleged accomplice, Fatima Sarwar, following a complaint by Ejaz’s uncle, Amjad Ur Rehman. Law enforcement sources told the publication that Nauman was detained during a nighttime raid in Islamabad’s H-13 sector, where, according to them, he had been living in a rented room while trying to avoid detection.

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Admission documents

According to the family, Nauman promised to arrange Ejaz’s admission, scholarship, and visa. After receiving the money, he allegedly provided a Harvard admission letter that officials considered forged. According to them, the document was rejected when Ejaz attended a visa interview at the US Embassy in Islamabad.

According to preliminary information, 2.9 million rupees were transferred through Ejaz’s bank account, while the remainder was paid in cash. Relatives said that her father sold a plot of land purchased to build the family home, while her mother pawned jewelry to pay for the consultant’s services.

Ejaz won a gold medal in physics at the International Islamic University Islamabad and planned to continue her studies in the United States. FIA Director General Usman Anwar described the case as an impersonation scheme rather than ordinary fraud by an education consultant.

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